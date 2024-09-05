Overwatch 2 players demand D.Va nerfs as Tank dominates Season 12 leaderboards

After noticing the prominence of D.Va on Overwatch 2’s console leaderboards, fans are counting down the days until the Tank hero receives balance changes.

D.Va has been deemed one of the strongest characters in Blizzard’s 5v5 hero shooter. While the August 20 patch did grant D.Va a nerf, players have still noticed how powerful she is compared to other Tanks.

One Reddit post showcased just how strong D.Va is by sharing screenshots of the console leaderboards for the top 500 players. Of the 40 people, 36 had D.Va as one of their top heroes.

The original poster asked the playerbase if D.Va seemed too strong and whether she needed a balance change for Season 12 and beyond.

Many of the responses agreed with the sentiment that this Tank hero crushes most other heroes, with one player calling out D.Va’s main issue.

“She’s too good at everything,” they explained. “Crazy mobility, good burst damage, high armor, ability to eat ultimate, and even when you manage to get her HP down to 0, she still has a second chance to survive.”

The playerbase was already familiar with how Season 12 made Tanks an even bigger problem, with the patch updates granting them more power in the meta.

“She’s also one of those weird characters who’s strong at basically any level,” another response said. They then explained how no matter the rank, D.Va dominates enemies with team wipes using her Ultimate.

Comments also noted how everything in her kit deals too much damage. “If shes going to hit me with her car, can me hitting the windshield do damage at least,” one reply stated.

D.Va isn’t the only hero that needs balance changes in the eyes of players. Some have called Sombra’s recent buffs “unfun,” and Lifeweaver also received some “annoying” changes.