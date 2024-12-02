Overwatch 2 players demand Arcane crossover and it might just work

Overwatch 2 players have “absolutely cooked” with suggestions for an Arcane crossover, so much so that the results work.

The second and final season of the hit League of Legends TV series Arcane has dropped. It has brought in huge viewership numbers for Netflix, with other Regions hinted to be explored next in the project.

With Arcane on the minds of many gamers, Overwatch 2 players have now put a massive pitch forward to have the characters from the show crossover with those in Overwatch.

Both franchises love a collab, with Overwatch often crossing over with other major video game and anime franchises, such as One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Diablo, and many more.

Similarly, Arcane has recently had crossovers with Valorant, TFT, Wild Rift and more.

In a new Reddit thread that quickly amassed over 12,000 upvotes, Overwatch players outlined a whole roster for an Arcane x Overwatch 2 crossover.

Overwatch 2 players pitch “fire” Arcane crossover skins

The initial poster shared multiple slides of images, all of which showcase which Overwatch 2 heroes would be suitable for unique Arcane skins.

Some of the suggested crossover skins included the following.

Ramattra x Viktor

Lux x Mercy

Moira x Silco

Sojourn x Ekko

Zarya x Vi

Ashe x Caitlyn

Junker Queen x Sevika

Naturally, the OW2 community discussed plenty of other ideas throughout, with many going back and forth about which Arcane character is the best fit for the roster of Overwatch heroes.

While the initial poster suggested Ashe x Caitlyn as a collab, others noted that “Widow as Cait would be amazing” instead.

Despite the comments section being flooded with fellow Overwatch 2 players who deem all these suggested skins have “very few misses, if any at all” and “absolutely cooking,” players are not optimistic that this collab will ever actually come to fruition.

Given that Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard and LoL creators Riot Games are very much so direct competitors in the industry, the two joining forces would be a game-changing move.

Regardless, this hasn’t stopped OW2 players from pitching what a potential collab between the two products would look like, and the results are “absolute fire.”