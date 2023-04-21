Overwatch 2 players create devastating ultimate combo with Orisa and Lifeweaver

Overwatch 2 players have discovered a new devastating combo involving Orisa’s ultimate and Lifeweaver’s Life Grip, causing major destruction.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 has always been about teamwork. Combining hero abilities and coordination has always been the key to gaining a competitive advantage over the enemy team. Because of this the game’s general quick play and competitive modes lock players into one tank, two DPS, and two supports to ensure the game plays well.

Overwatch 2’s newest hero released in Season 4 is the Thai support Lifeweaver, who focuses on re-positioning his teammates and getting to higher ground. Lifeweaver’s kit is unlike anything we’ve seen before in Overwatch, with the capability of pulling allies towards him, as well as lifting them up with his Petal Platform.

Players have discovered that Life Grip has a bunch of interesting interactions with other heroes on the roster, and can create some insane combos when done right.

Recently, players have discovered ways to slingshot heroes across the map, with Lifeweaver using their Life Grip to catapult an ally in a direction. A new combo has been shown using Orisa’s ultimate Terra Surge and Lifeweaver’s catapult technique, allowing for Orisa to fly in and one-shot the enemy team.

As shown in the clip, the Lifeweaver player needs to raise themselves up on their Petal Platform and use Life Grip on Orisa just as they start their ultimate. This allows Orisa to fly across the map whilst still channeling, meaning she’s able to drop onto the enemy team and one shot them with the recast.

The combo has players wondering about the potential Lifeweaver has with heroes like Cassidy and Rammatra, with Lifeweaver providing a new take on support, and having abilities that focus on positioning, rather than healing or CC.

Lifeweaver is also set to receive a buff sometime in the near future, as well as an alternate control scheme that should help players adjust to him further.