Overwatch 2 players convinced K-pop group Le Sserafim just teased new OW2 crossover

A new music video snippet has fans theorizing popular K-pop group, Le Sserafim, might make an appearance in Overwatch 2.

Despite the struggles, one thing Overwatch 2 has improved on from its predecessor is its cosmetic design. Mythic skins are the pinnacle of that revamped design philosophy, but players have gone wild for the crossover skins such as the One Punch Man drop earlier this year.

That said, the team at Blizzard Entertainment has high hopes for future crossovers. A teaser has made its way across the web and it has Overwatch fans excited as it possibly pointed to a KPOP group joining the game.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Le Sserafim music video snippet has Overwatch 2 fans excited

Le Sserafim is a K-pop group that debuted in 2022, whose name is an anagram for “I’m Fearless.” The five-member group has a few hits under their belt, and their first full album debuted in May 2023.

But what has Overwatch fans excited is a futuristic car shown in a promo for the group’s upcoming album. On the rear bumper of the car, the Overwatch logo appeared to make a brief cameo.

This had led to widespread speculation that a crossover of some sort could be in the works between Le Sserafim and Overwatch.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Overwatch Cavalry went on to explain this theory with extra pieces of evidence. Along with a brief glimpse of the logo, LeSserafim was spotted wearing OW eyewear from a collaboration earlier this year.

Article continues after ad

Their final piece of support came from a response found in the group’s official fan club. One of the members was asked who their Overwatch 2 main is, to which one member replied Pharah.

Not every fan was convinced at this theory. Dreadful_Void replied “I didn’t know Overwatch was doing a collab with the Simpson’s vehicle,” referring to the car’s resemblance to the Simpsons’ family car. But this comment does have a point, as the band could just be expressing their affection for the game without participating in any sort of crossover.

Article continues after ad

As with any rumor, this should be taken with a grain of salt until it is officially confirmed. However, other Activision titles have received their own celebrity crossovers. Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and 21 Savage joined Call of Duty Warzone earlier this year.