Overwatch 2 players claim “unplayable” Hero is useless in Season 5

Support Heroes play a crucial role in Overwatch 2, but players have grown tired that one of the game’s main characters in this role continues to be undermined by an annoying bug.

When you have such a giant roster of characters, there’s a chance that some of them will have issues. Overwatch 2, at the time of writing, has a jaw-dropping 37 Heroes to choose from. These are spread across the game’s three main classes: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Tanks traditionally have big HP pools and hit hard, Damage characters are more fragile but dish out punishment very efficiently, and Support characters are classic healing roles. The latter of these three will be our focus today, one Support Hero in particular as players are very unhappy with them at present.

Overwatch 2 players want frustrating Kiriko Swift Step bug fixed

It seems that constant pleas are falling on deaf ears. Despite the cries of the community, Overwatch 2’s Kiriko continues to be plagued by a Swift Step problem. It was previously reported that her teleport move wasn’t working, and nothing seems to have changed.

Kiriko’s Swift Step is fundamentally broken and it seems the problem has worsened. One Reddit user explained: “A few seasons ago Kiriko got a new bug, she was unable to Swift Step to tanks when they were crouching. Today, that bug applies to everyone when they crouch, not just tanks. This is very annoying, and especially bad when you consider that a ball using pile drive or a D.Va using boosters are both considered crouching.”

The OP believes that Kiriko has now gotten to the point where she’s “practically unplayable” and “there are so many bugs with this ability that I encounter at least 1 every single game.”

The Overwatch 2 community was on hand to also express their woes: “I used it in King’s Row once, somehow teleported below the map, fell and died. It’s hella buggy,” said one player. The Reddit thread was full of one example after another.

“Dude that happened to me on a push game during OT when I was stalling with a Mercy. Fell through the map right when I was about to get kitsune, and we lost,” one player said, “I was standing in the sniper window on the attack, teleported down to a teammate, I spawn halfway into the ground, and drop through. Just a few feet from the bus,” another user added.

It was one example after another and shows that there’s a serious problem with Kirko’s Swist Step in Overwatch 2. Will the devs let it go on into Season 6?