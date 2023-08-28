Overwatch 2 players claim they’re being banned for typing in other languages

Some Overwatch 2 players are claiming they are being banned for typing in match chat through use of other languages aside from English.

Reporting pesky individuals is an integral part of any multiplayer game as it helps a game’s devs moderate their community. Be it what players type or say over their microphones, in-game behavior is vital.

Overwatch 2 is no different, as Blizzard doesn’t want match chats filled with hate speech, asking players to go by their Code of Conduct.

However, some players are now claiming Blizzard might be handing out punishments just for typing in a language that isn’t English, seemingly banning them from public chat as a punishment.

A user on the Overwatch subreddit claimed that they were suddenly banned. Allegedly just for typing in the public chat in Spanish after being reported by another player.

“I’m learning Spanish at the moment, so I was very excited to communicate with a lobby full of Spaniards (this is in EU region). I guess some of them thought it was funny to report me?”

Included in their post was an email from Blizzard informing them of their suspension, included in it are the words they were supposedly banned for.

Translated, the words the player allegedly got banned for are: “Is everyone here Spanish?”, “What a pity”, “I’m sorry”, “lol”, and “good game”.

Another player in the comments also claimed they were banned for typing in Spanish as well, saying, “I got silenced today for writing Spanish as well. I think the automated report system is broken.”

Meanwhile, another claimed it wasn’t just a problem with Overwatch, but with Blizzard’s reporting system as they were supposedly banned for speaking Danish in World of Warcraft.

Of course, you will need to take this information with a grain of salt as these are separate player accounts of their individual experience. Blizzard is also yet to comment on any potential reporting system issues.