Overwatch 2 players claim its taken the crown of most toxic multiplayer game

Overwatch players have dealt with some toxicity in the community for some time, but some are going as far as to say it’s joined League of Legends as one of the most toxic communities out there.

In a viral post on Reddit, user u/ChisSol stated that Overwatch has arrived at “League of Legends” status. He stated that the League community is well known for “[hating] each other, [hating] the game we’re playing, and [hating] the devs.”

Toxicity in any live service game is common and expected, especially in competitive modes where winning is the goal. But, as Marvel Rivals overtakes Overwatch as the most popular hero shooter, the community is more sensitive than usual about the state of the game as well as its future.

Overwatch players claim it’s more toxic than League of Legends

League of Legends is often considered to be one of the most toxic communities of all time, despite efforts from Riot Games to quell some of the toxicity. But Overwatch has quickly climbed the ranks as a game rife with throwers and abusive chatters. (And Overwatch’s report system doesn’t help matters much, either.)

“We all know there are better games out there, but we can’t get past the glory days, so we hold on for dear life hoping that someday it’ll feel the same,” wrote u/ChisSol.

Some players blamed the competitive mode for the toxicity in the community, stating that competitive makes players take the game “too seriously.”

“Every time without fail, I come back to play the game, [and] there’s a bonehead ELO goblin who takes the game too seriously,” said one player. “[Call of Duty] and Overwatch are neck-in-neck when it comes to toxicity.”

The thread received a decent amount of pushback, however, from players who stated they still enjoy the game despite the negativity surrounding them and Marvel Rivals in its shadow.

“I still love the game,” stated one player. “Maybe I never hated it because I never cared about climbing up or improving, I just play support in gold ranks for 2-5 games every single day and I’m just chillin.”

This thread is one more viral pessimistic post reflecting on the state of the game, especially as it loses much of its player base to its competition. However, the dev team seems to be gearing up with some good news for its remaining players with some dramatic changes on the horizon, which will hopefully be enough to revitalize the game and give it the positive energy it needs.