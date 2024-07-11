Overwatch 2 players can’t believe the price of Bastion and Illari Transformer skins

Overwatch 2 players took to Reddit to voice their frustrations, claiming that the Transformers hero bundles aren’t appropriately priced based on what they offer.

As part of the Season 11 Midseason Update, Overwatch 2 partnered with Transformers and launched hero bundles featuring skins that cast Reinhardt as Optimus Prime, Ramattra as Megatron, Bastion as Bumblebee, and Illari as Arcee.

Each bundle costs 2,500 Overwatch Coins, which converts to $25 USD. Some players don’t mind that the Optimus Prime and Megatron bundles come with a hefty price tag, but the Arcee and Bumblebee bundles drove several users over the edge and they took to Reddit to voice their displeasure.

Most complaints stemmed from Arcee Illari’s color scheme falling short of the mark, as one commenter said that her “color scheme is meh.” Arcee in Transformers has a white helmet and face, but Overwatch 2 decided to go with a grey face and kept in the blue as well, which goes against the original design.

On the other hand, players failed to reach a consensus on Bastion’s Bumblebee skin. Comments ranged from the proportions being totally off to the skin being the best in the collection.

Despite differing opinions on which hero bundle is best, most of the player base agreed that $25 is too much for each one. And overpriced cosmetic items weren’t the only issue with the most recent update.

Season 11 Midseason Update was labeled the “worst” update ever amid controversial Tank buffs. To make Tanks more popular, Blizzard buffed Rammattra, Mauga, and other heroes significantly, causing an outrage.

If you want to look at everything included in the most recent update, check out the full patch notes.