Overwatch 2 players call out devs for Sigma’s lack of a proper role passive

Overwatch 2 players are calling out Blizzard devs for Sigma’s lack of a proper Tank role passive, with his knockback received still far greater than other characters in his role.

Needless to say, Overwatch 2 is an incredibly complicated game mechanically. The hero shooter has a plethora of abilities some of which teleport, some negate others, a handful create new structures, and many even let you fly and wallride.

Because of the complicated mechanics of the game in the way heroes interact with each other, almost always we encounter a number of unsolved bugs and ability quirks that the devs can’t seem to fix. And one of them is currently impacting Sigma.

When Overwatch transitioned to Overwatch 2, all roles gained a new passive. One of the new tank role’s passives was a reduction of knockback received, however, it seems Sigma didn’t get the memo.

In a Reddit post by u/AjAce28, they showed gameplay proof of how Sigma takes a normal amount of knockback while other tanks do not. Sigma “still does not have the tank role passive,” they claim, Which is technically untrue. He does indeed have the passive, it simply doesn’t work as intended.

This bug has been a long-running issue since Overwatch transitioned into the second game.

A commenter proposed the reason why he receives so much knockback is because Sigma is technically floating according to the game’s physics. And heroes that “float” like Echo and Lucio do take increased knockback. Meaning he negates his role passive, at least in theory.

Blizzard Since Sigma is floating, he takes increased knockback, negating his role passive

However, in comparison to Echo and Lucio, who can both fly and wallride, Sigma obviously cannot. Unless you decide to burn your ultimate to save yourself, which does actually make you fly.

As many commenters also pointed out, a hidden passive like Sigma’s increased knockback should be mentioned in his info page, rather than be left to players to figure out the game’s physics.

And since Sigma is technically floating, a commenter suggested that the devs should be consistent in its realism. “If floating characters are going to take more knockback, they should float over Junkrat traps,” they said.