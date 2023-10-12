Overwatch 2 players blown away by one in a million Reinhardt interaction

Overwatch 2 players were completely blown away by an insanely rare Reinhardt interaction that leaves the German quite uncertain about the team’s prospects.

If there’s anything Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 is known for, it’s the colorful cast of characters that inhabits the roster. From heroes of all shapes, sizes, and identities, the pool of characters allows players from all over the world to relate to the heroes on offer. Blizzard is consistently adding new members into the game as well, each with their own kit and backstory.

Alongside the new heroes come their own form of weapons. Each weapon introduced is often just as unique as the character that wields it, meaning the game isn’t just limited to guns like Sojourn’s Rail Gun. Instead, weapons like Sigma’s Hyperspheres or Kiriko’s Kunai are far less conventional means of dealing damage.

Sometimes putting together a composition of unconventional weapons can make for hilarious interactions that are sure to leave you in stitches.

OW2 players amazed by insanely rare Reinhardt interaction

Overwatch streamer Phyerx was in the pre-match lobby for an Overwatch game, listening in to what each hero had to comment on one another. Their team comp, which consisted of Hanzo, Genji, Brigitte, Kiriko, and Reinhardt lacked a significant amount of guns, prompting Reinhardt to ask a question.

“Perhaps some of us should have guns, no?” the German questioned.

Clearly taken aback, Phyerx wondered if the voice line was brand new since they had never heard of the line. Obviously, this line can only be triggered if no one in the team has a gun, which won’t happen super often.

It’s possible that Blizzard has introduced this voice line recently, as the devs on Overwatch are constantly recording new lines and interactions to further the lore of the game.