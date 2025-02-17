Overwatch 2 players believe Freja is from one of Blizzard’s cancelled games

Freja is Overwatch 2’s next hero, releasing in Season 16, and some players believe her design was taken from one of Blizzard’s canceled games.

Overwatch 2 is getting huge content updates in the coming months, including an extensive Perks system as well as new playable characters. The first new playable character that will be added is Freja, a Damage character who rewards skill with her precise crossbow and explosive shots.

Interestingly, some players believe that Freja was derived from an older concept for one of Blizzard’s scrapped games, Titan. The game was the source of inspiration for many of Overwatch’s most iconic characters.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard is still keeping Titan alive

Titan was the project name for a scrapped Blizzard project which Overwatch took heavy inspiration from. Originally a “class-based MMO,” many designs from Overwatch were inspired by concept art from Titan. This included characters like Mercy and Reaper, and even Overwatch’s most recent Tank character, Hazard.

Article continues after ad

One player discovered that Freja seemed to take heavy inspiration from an old Titan concept art. This character, named Huntress, was described to have a “crossbow,” “multishot,” and an “imbue shot.”

Article continues after ad

While the designs of the two characters are dramatically different, fans are convinced Freja took inspiration from Huntress, at least from a gameplay perspective.

“Honestly, I think it could be,” replied one user. “Quite similar characters, and not the first one who is split into several other ones (like [Genji’s] original concept, who was split into Genji and Hanzo.)”

Some users felt Huntress’ original design was superior to Freja’s, who did receive criticism from some players for a more “generic” design.

Article continues after ad

“Just like with Hazard (Phreak), I prefer the original concept design…it looks more original and cooler than a Cassie from Paladins redesign,” said another user.

This news has been encouraging, as it shows Blizzard is still willing to take inspiration from its older concepts. Overwatch hasn’t been slowing down with new hero releases, and the possible inspiration from past game concepts like Titan seems to be a hit with players.