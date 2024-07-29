Overwatch 2 players beg for more lore as game’s story is “abandoned”

Overwatch 2 players are begging the devs for more lore as fans feel the game’s story has been “abandoned” to focus more on PvP.

Season 11 has been jam-packed with new content, with Quick Play: Hacked making a comeback, a mid-season update that shook the meta up, and Juno’s limited test arriving to give players an early look into the new hero.

However, you may notice much of the season’s focus was on the PvP side of the game, which has players lamenting, as the game hasn’t gotten many lore updates in a while.

Article continues after ad

In a popular thread on the Overwatch subreddit, a player voiced their concern about the game’s lore in the aftermath of PvE’s cancellation.

“Juno’s release really brought this to a head for me,” they explained. “I want so badly to care about this character, but I can’t. I already know that the lore she launches with is all we’re going to get for years.”

Article continues after ad

They criticized the handling of Overwatch’s story, pointing out that the lack of development was leading to characters feeling “hollow”.

Article continues after ad

Several commenters theorized that one of the potential reasons lore has taken a backseat in recent seasons is because much of Overwatch 2’s narrative team was let go in the layoffs earlier in 2024.

Blizzard The last canon Overwatch 2 comic was Venture’s

“I wish they would be as transparent about lore and PvE as they are about 6v6,” a player said. “Lore really gave me and many others something to look forward to, but now that it’s gone, there really is nothing to keep them coming back.”

Article continues after ad

While lore hasn’t been completely forgotten in past seasons, it was mostly given for one-off events. For example, Mirrorwatch or the Cosmic Crisis, with the last canon comic being the one Venture got upon her release.