Overwatch 2 players are split on the Anna A-7000 Wargod mythic skin

The Overwatch 2 community is divided over the Anna A-7000 Wargod skin, with some players wanting more customization options and thinking the skin looks “badass” as it is.

Overwatch 2 Invasion brought new content for players, like PvE mode and challenges to unlock skins like Sparkplug Brigette.

Players have generally reacted positively to the new content, with Illari being praised as one of Blizzard’s best character additions to date.

One of these new additions is a mythic skin for Anna – the A-7000 Wargod. While some fans love Anna’s intimidating new look, others aren’t happy with the skin, saying that it’s lacking in certain areas.

Overwatch 2 community argue over Anna A-7000 Wargod

Many players in the Overwatch 2 community complained on Reddit with the release of the A-7000 Wargod. But one fan couldn’t understand the hate, “give me a detailed reason as to why someone would hate this badass looking skin?”

The top reply to the post was from user Dino_nuggys7, who claimed that it was due to a “lack of customisations” for a mythic skin.

Players were keen to follow up and point out that previous skins, like Genji and Kiriko, were all “dripped out” with customizations.

Furthermore, some players refused to recognize the Anna A-7000 Wargod as a mythic skin. For them what makes a skin mythic is “the ability to mix and match parts,” and this new release is a “definite drop in quality.”

However, not everyone in the community was hating on the skin. Some agreed with the OP, enjoying the “3-in-1” aspect of the battle pass skin.

The A-700 Wargod isn’t the only skin players are taking issue with in the new Invasion update. The Sparkplug Brigette skin has also caused some controversy, with some players struggling with completing the eight challenges required.

Overwatch 2 has been getting negative reviews recently with players giving the game “overwhelmingly negative” reviews on Steam. Releasing a skin that players think is “lazy” hasn’t helped change the community’s stance on a game that is, in some ways, improving.