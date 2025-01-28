Overwatch 2 players are so deprived of content they’re staring at an old box

Overwatch 2 fans are looking out for any possible hints of future content, so much so, they have started to carefully examine an old box.

Overwatch is in a bit of a dry spell right now. While Season 14 released with a new hero, Hazard, the game unfortunately feels a bit stale under the shadow of Marvel Rivals and its aggressive content strategy.

Players are desperate for new content, with many begging for Blizzard to announce something that would shake up the game and make it feel fresh again.

While there are some confirmed teasers out there right now, such as a clue to the 43rd hero or the next map, players are still hungry. So hungry, in fact, that many have turned to examining an old box found in the training range.

Is it just a box? Or is it something more?

Reddit user u/Detektiv_Treichler found a suspiciously placed box on top of one of the training range buildings. In a viral Reddit thread, the user sought to find out whether or not this box was always there or if it could be a potential hint to something bigger.

Unfortunately, it’s more than likely that this box is simply just a box. While a box can contain many secrets, the community doesn’t seem to think it holds any. That hasn’t stopped some from (jokingly) guessing what the box could be a potential hint for.

“Lootboxes really let themselves go,” joked one user.

“It’s hinting at the Overwatch x Amazon collab,” said another. One user asked “is 2-2-2 in there?”

All jokes aside, a couple of users indicated the box has always been there, and even if it weren’t, it’s definitely not a reliable source of information anyways. Still, there’s something to be said about how a lack of excitement over the game can lead to an amusingly viral thread about a simple, humble box.

As the wait for Season 15 continues, players might want to try thinking outside the box instead of staring at one.

