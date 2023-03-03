Overwatch 2 players are jealous of Valorant’s new tournament system

Valorant announced a new tournament game mode, and Overwatch 2 players envy Riot Games’ commitment to the competitive scene.

Overwatch 2 players have been critical of the game’s ranked mode. Inconsistent matchmaking and glitches plagued competitive play. Blizzard responded by making significant changes in Season 3. The developers made it easier for players to rank up and announced plans to remove seasonal competitive rank resets along with rank decay.

Despite strides in the right direction, competitive fans would love the devs to take a page from Valorant’s new competitive system.

Overwatch 2 players demand devs to add competitive feature from Valorant

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 Ranked Play has received a lot of criticism.

Andy Ho, Valorant Game Director, announced Valorant Premier. Players build a team and compete in weekly matches, and the top teams for each skill division play in a tournament at the end.

Head of Valorant esports, Leo Faria, made another exciting announcement. “In the future, Premier will be the path to the VCT Challengers League. Instead of open qualifier events, players can earn pro status in-game.”

“It’s five friends and a dream playing from their bedrooms all the way up to the biggest stage in Valorant.”

One of the biggest hurdles in esports for aspiring esports players is the travel demands for LAN events. Replacing open qualifier events with Premier allows players to reach the highest level without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Overwatch 2 commentator Jonathan Larsson responded, “dude, I can’t believe Valorant is getting an in-game tournament system. I’m so jealous.”

Other Overwatch 2 community members shared a similar sentiment. Streamer and YouTuber Flats added, “There is no way Valorant beat Overwatch to getting a tournament mode.”

Luminosity content creator LG Jay3 responded, “bro, Overwatch are we taking notes? Hello!?”

The Overwatch League has a minor league called Overwatch Contenders and an amateur league called Open Division. Blizzard also hosted a Challengers Cup, allowing players to compete on the biggest stage.

A tournament mode similar to Valorant would only strengthen Overwatch 2’s competitive scene and inspire more players.