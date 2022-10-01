Overwatch 2 players are going hog-wild over Roadhog’s butt

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Overwatch 2 fans are going crazy over the new Roadhog design for the sequel, and some fans are claiming that it shows off the big man’s assets more vividly than before.

There have been many conversations about suggestive content, body shapes, and sizes, and just about everything else when it comes to physical appearance in the Overwatch franchise.

From complaints about an early Tracer tracer victory pose to some questions about Widowmaker’s design, it has been hard to miss out on the conversation around more adult topics. Now, Roadhog joins the fray as fans are rethinking everything they know about the character thanks to his new look.

Overwatch 2 fans freak over Roadhog’s butt after seeing new design

The conversation was kicked off on Reddit when one fan created a thread dedicated to the enforcer’s updated look. The post was titled “The new Roadhog design shows his *** cheeks” and fans flocked to offer up their opinions on the matter.

While some were blown away by the discovery, it sparked quite the debate over how much skin he was showing in the original Overwatch.

On one side, several commenters were having a hard time believing their eyes. One fan joked that in this new look there is so much free space that they “could fit a whole monitor” on it.

Meanwhile, other players insist that Junkrat’s favorite bodyguard has always let it hang out and that the rest of us have just been slow to catch on.

“His butt was like this in OW1 too,” one fan suggested. “Not sure how everyone is just now noticing. Then again, I guess I’m one of the few sneaking glances.

Perhaps it’s just the upgraded graphical detail and clarity that is causing everyone to forget that they’ve seen it all before, but either way, it’s going to create quite the splash for unsuspecting players who load into the game for the first time.