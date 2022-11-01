Overwatch 2 players are earning skins faster playing WoW than grinding OW2

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Fans of Overwatch 2 were shocked to discover it’s easier to unlock skins by playing World of Warcraft than by playing their own game.

Overwatch 2’s cosmetics have been rife with controversy since the game’s launch with players baffled by their expensive price tag of $20, leading some to organize a boycott.

While the game does give players the ability to earn a few Overwatch Coins by completing certain challenges each week, users need to save up for a while with skins costing around 2000.

Amazingly, players have discovered it’s far easier to get Overwatch Coins by playing Blizzard’s MMORPG, World of Warcraft, and they’re absolutely stunned that this is the case.

OW2 players unlock skins faster playing WoW

In a post on the Overwatch subreddit, user ‘Everdale’ noted how WoW players are able to purchase a token with in-game gold and convert it into Battle.net balance.

Despite the return not being amazing, it’s still better than the few cents a week that players earn playing Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 skins are too expensive for some players.

Other users said they’ve had friends use this method and they’ve been able to buy some of Overwatch 2’s expensive bundles.

“I had a friend and their partner come back to the game and start fresh at the beginning of Shadowlands; I gave them 10k each so they could get mounts and stuff,” one explained. “They both play WoW for free, have AH accounts, and my friend bought the Kiriko Witch bundle with WoW gold.”

Some even joked that Blizzard intentionally made skins so expensive to get more players to hop onto World of Warcraft.

Blizzard Entertainment It’s easier to get Overwatch Coins playing WoW.

“Blizzard’s over here playing 4D chess to get WoW’s player numbers back up,” someone sarcastically commented.

There’s no telling if the developers plan on increasing how many Overwatch Coins fans can earn per week once Season 2 begins, but if it stays the same, it seems like quite a few players might decide to check out WoW instead.