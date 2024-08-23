Overwatch 2 players are begging each other to stay on point in new Clash mode

Overwatch 2 players are begging each other to not forget about the point in the new Clash mode as it launches to some confusion.

Season 12 has brought quite a fair few changes, be it Juno’s release or massive balance changes to mobile heroes, it’s certainly shaken up a fair few things.

One of the biggest shake-ups is the arrival of Clash, the successor to 2CP, but it’s already going through a fair few problems, with players demanding some changes to the mode.

Article continues after ad

However, perhaps we players may also be the problem, as it seems some of us are having some trouble staying on the point.

Blizzard It looks like some of us are having some trouble staying on the point in Clash

In a Reddit thread on the Overwatch subreddit, a member simply said, “I am begging you all to just get on point in Clash.”

Many others agreed, telling anecdotes of them sitting on point alone as their team pushed the enemy deep into their spawn while ignoring the point altogether.

Article continues after ad

“I was able to fully cap a point by myself while my team and the other team was fighting on the previous point. I kept waiting to be ganked but it never game,” a commenter agreed.

Article continues after ad

“It’s amazing to me that players don’t notice the point is capped and new one is open,” another said.

Others were surprised that it seemed to be widespread, with teammates not fighting on the point, but rather playing from far back.

“I thought it was just me. I’ve been losing my mind as Tank fighting for [sic] my life on point, looking back, and seeing the other four members of my team haven’t even walked through the doorway.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, this really is just how it is like when a new mode is released, as I too had the same growing pains when Flashpoint came out a year ago, constantly forgetting about the point.

Article continues after ad

Although it is true that something about the way Clash maps are designed propels you to keep pushing, we’ll all get better at Clash with time.