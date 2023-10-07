Overwatch 2 players annoyed by constant skin glitches

Skins that players have either paid for or worked hard to earn still have some glaring issues a year into Overwatch 2’s life.

Overwatch 1 was adored by players for its seamless blend of hardcore competitive gameplay and vast cosmetic options, allowing players to dominate the battlefield in style.

When Blizzard released the sequel Overwatch 2, skins and characters carried over to the second game -though there were changes to some core aspects of the game like moving from 6v6 to 5v5.

Some of these fan-favorite skins that were transferred over to Overwatch 2, despite the game being playable for nearly a year, still have some bugs and glitches that have left players upset.

Players point out glaring Overwatch 2 skin bugs

One upset player created a collection of pictures showing all the different Overwatch 1 skins that are glitched and buggy in Overwatch 2.

Some of the issues highlighted by the player show problems with Ana, Genji, and Mercy skins to name a few, with issues like decals not displaying correctly or some features of the skin missing entirely plaguing Overwatch 2.

Some skin issues bothered players, especially if it was a skin that they had been originally using frequently in Overwatch 1: “The Ana skin really bothered me because that’s what I was using before ow1 ended. I pretty much immediately noticed that.”

Some players saw these issues as a lack of care from developers, with the skin glitches meaning more to them than being just a small annoyance: “It’s the little sh*t like this that pisses me off. So many little details were removed from ow1. I still don’t know why ow2 exists. Could we not have just balanced the game?”

But some Overwatch 2 fans have been happy to overlook these cosmetic issues, and are praising the developers for focusing on gameplay issues, like the upcoming rework to Roadhog.