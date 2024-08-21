Overwatch 2 players already label Juno as ‘useless’ mere hours after release

Overwatch 2’s Juno has already been considered “useless” by the player base mere hours after the hero was released in Season 12.

Season 12 of Overwatch 2 has just begun, and the new season brought a tonne of content to the game, including a battle pass, new cosmetics, the support hero Juno, and a wealth of balance changes to the entire roster.

Juno originally saw a trial run before their full release with Season 12, letting players try out the hero for the first time. Many immediately fell in love with her kit, calling her one of the most “well-designed” supports since Ana’s reveal back in Overwatch 1.

However, her reception alongside her main release hasn’t been as positive as the devs may have hoped, and as well as her early test may have led you to believe. Many players now feel that her kit is “useless”, especially compared to other heroes in the same role.

Overwatch 2 streamer bogur was the first to make a claim, in a tweet that read, “Juno feels useless & is somehow worse than LW”. The streamer has a good understanding of support too, considering he just climbed his way to Grandmaster on Mercy and Lifeweaver before that.

Others agreed with the streamer, listing the problem that Juno is designed too well, which has left her weaker compared to other supports.

“The problem is heroes like Ana, Bap, Illari, Kiriko, etc etc. in that same role. Heroes designed for toddlers and aren’t balanced. Juno was never going to be able to compete.”

“She is pretty balanced, the problem is that the other supports are too strong,” another chimed in.

Since her initial iteration during playtests, Juno’s health was lowered slightly, and her Mediblaster’s rate of fire was lowered. She did receive compensation buffs for her Pulsar Torpedoes, Hyper Ring, and Orbital Ray to make up for it, though.

Many players believed that the health nerfs were too much for the hero, and claimed she should’ve remained “untouched from her preview”, though many are hopeful she “might get buffs soon”.