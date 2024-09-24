Overwatch 2 player hires real music coach to teach them in-game piano

An Overwatch 2 player hired a real-life music coach to teach them how to play the in-game piano, and they were surprisingly down to give a full lesson.

One of the more interesting tidbits about Overwatch 2 is that there are actual working pianos in the game. Located in either Circuit Royale or Paris, the pianos in both maps have fully fledged minor and major keys, although there are no pedals so don’t expect to be able to use a sustain.

Ever since Paris’ addition in 2019, many players have found themselves unironically performing full songs on it. In fact one dedicated fan has spent 659 hours mastering it despite not knowing how to play piano in real life.

So, if you want to get good at Overwatch piano, you’re going to need to grind it solo, or do you? A player decided to hire an IRL piano coach just to see if they’d be able to help him improve, and the teacher was surprisingly helpful.

A Overwatch YouTuber, Javofo, decided to hire a piano teacher off Fiver, only for them to be absolutely confused the moment the coach saw the in-game piano.

After explaining to them that the piano is indeed fully functional, the teacher decided to rework a music sheet just so Javofo could actually play it in-game.

Since you can really only play one note at a time, the teacher had to translate the chords into notes so Javofo could play the songs.

After some training, the YouTuber was able to play a very simplified version of When The Saints Go Marching In, alongside various other songs.

As it would turn out, Javofo does actually own a piano much to the laughter of the teacher. Although as Javofo admitted, he did learn a few things from the lesson.