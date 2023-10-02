Overwatch 2 player gets “once in a lifetime” Hanzo kill that would make you uninstall

An Overwatch 2 player has gotten an absurd, across-the-map Hanzo kill that would be infuriating to be on the other end of.

There are a lot of ways to die in Overwatch 2. Some of them feel fairer than others too. Dying to something honest like an Ash or Cassidy hitting you in the head a couple of times is easy enough to appreciate.

However, there are a ton of ways to die that are maddening too. You can be frozen by Mei’s ult, hacked and one-clipped by a cloaked Sombra, or murdered by a backline Torbjorn turret. However, perhaps the worst way is to a Hanzo log to the dome.

If you have played Overwatch for any significant amount of time, you’ll know the frustration of taking a Hanzo arrow to the head. Hanzo’s can one-shot many of the heroes in the game, just by spamming a choke. It’s not uncommon to just be returning to a fight, only to be sent right back to spawn after getting hit by an arrow that may not have even been intended for you.

Well, one Hanzo player has hit an absurd shot that would be very annoying to die to.

This Hanzo shot from across the map is wild

In a Reddit thread, user Jack Duals posted a video of the across-the-map shot. As they return from spawn, they randomly spam an arrow. It then flies and dips right into the head of an unsuspecting Sombra.

She was battling a Winston and was likely about to translocate out after going half-health. Alas, there’s not much you can do about that.

One user replied: “Truly a once in a lifetime moment. I’ve been chucking ana nades out from 40+ meters out every game for the past year but I have not gotten a kill yet. Only tags.”

Another added:”Hanzo gameplay in a nutshell.”

Of course, good Hanzo’s can take over games and make absurd shots. However, that’s why they are equally loathed. If a Hanzo is hitting shots like this, what really can you do?