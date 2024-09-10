Overwatch 2 player discovers secret sniper perch hiding in plain sight

One Overwatch 2 map has a secret spot that almost no one knows about that provides a huge advantage to anyone who decides to use it.

Blizzard’s 5v5 hero shooter has a push map called Esperança, introduced back in October 2022 when OW2 initially came out. Set in Portugal, this Overwatch 2 map has a hidden detail that was fairly unknown until recently.

A Reddit post asked players whether they knew about a specific terrace on Esperança hidden near one of the many push points.

The user landed there by accident and realized they had never seen anyone use it. This spot grants players great high ground against the enemy team. It also provides a wall in the middle that’s unbreakable, which is perfect for hiding when necessary.

With over 2,000 upvotes and over 150 comments in less than a day, the feedback showed that a massive portion of players never knew this spot existed.

“How long has that been there,” one response wondered. A reply to this post pointed out that this spot seems to have existed since the map’s introduction two years ago.

A few fans said they already knew about this hidden spot, with one sharing “I like using it while playing hanzo. Good little peek area,” a user explained.

While many players were stunned by the secret terrace, some commenters were unhappy to see their secret spot revealed.

“Do you realize what you’ve done,” said one reply. Another response complained that everyone would be using this terrace now that it’s more widely known.

Still, the damage shouldn’t be too bad for these players, as some were not convinced the spot was worthwhile. “It is kind of useless. Fights don’t happen in the area of the map very long and there’s a ton of cover from it,” said one player.

Overwatch 2 players are well-versed in finding secrets in this game, such as when players were confused when the developers made a hidden change to Venture.