Since Mauga actor John Tui previously starred in Mystic Force, Overwatch 2 fans are disappointed the character doesn’t have a Power Rangers-like skin.

On top of the Transformers collab, Overwatch 2 added Sentai/Power Rangers-inspired content for Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch. The season, which began on June 20, reimagined several OW2 characters as heroes and villains in a way that’s inspired by Power Rangers and other Tokusatsu series.

Ana, Cassidy, Reaper, Sojourn, and Wrecking Ball each received skins with a Power Rangers-esque flair, for example. Meanwhile, Kaiju skins adorn the likes of Roadhog and Zenyatta to mimic the older franchise’s monstrous enemies.

Article continues after ad

To the chagrin of many a fan, though, Mauga was left out of the fun. It’s especially surprising to those who remember that Mauga actor John Tui portrayed Daggeron/Solaris Knight in 2006’s Power Rangers Mystic Force series.

Reddit user Shattered_Disk4 made their disappointment known in a post that highlights the one real connection between the two brands.

Article continues after ad

The user argued that not giving Mauga a Power Rangers-inspired hero or monster skin feels like a “missed opportunity” for Overwatch 2’s current Super Sentai-themed season. After all, Tui is “the one person on the cast who was an actual power ranger…”

Article continues after ad

While several people were shocked to learn of Tui’s Power Rangers bona fides, since he also starred in Power Rangers S.P.D., others were quick to throw out a few ideas of their own.

Hasbro via Morphin’ Legacy Solar Streak Megazord

One commenter said Blizzard should “give Mauga the Solar Streak Megazord Skin,” a fitting choice considering the Megazord’s boxy design and the fact that Daggeron piloted it.

Another person cheered on the OP’s suggestion by writing in part, “…I would’ve loved a Maugazord skin. It would’ve been a funny reference to the VA’s past work whilst also fitting seamlessly into the theme of the rest of the season…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, for now, such a crossover remains wishful thinking.