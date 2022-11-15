Overwatch 2 mid-season balance patch delayed again due to “critical” issue

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2’s long-awaited mid-season balance patch was set to go live on November 15, but a “critical issue” is forcing Blizzard to delay it yet again.

It’s been a few weeks into the start of Overwatch 2’s first season and players have been hungry for a balance patch for quite some time, but they’re going to have to wait even longer.

Originally, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson confirmed that an error prevented the devs from putting the patch out sooner, forcing them to delay until November 15. Now, it’s been confirmed that issues are still persisting.

In a post on the official Blizzard forums, Community Manager Craig revealed that the November 15 update would be delayed once more.

“Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed,” he said.

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch 2 devs are working to get the patch out.

The update was supposed to consist of some much-needed nerfs to Zarya and other heroes along with reenabling Mei after a bug caused her to let teammates shoot through walls.

“We’ll be working on releasing this patch as soon as possible,” Blizzard added, instructing players to follow social media updates for more.

It’s not clear what the issue is or when it will be resolved, but for players hoping for a change in the meta, you might be better off checking out a new game until Blizzard can figure out what’s going on.