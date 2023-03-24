Overwatch 2 devs tease yet another rework for Mercy’s Guardian Angel in Season 4

Comments from Blizzard developers hint that players can expect another rework for Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Guardian Angel received major tweaks during Overwatch 2 Season 3. For instance, the ability’s cooldown time increased from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds. The Season 3 rework also slowed Mercy’s movement speed by 20 percent whenever she employed Jump to cancel Guardian Angel.

Such adjustments were instituted in an effort to preemptively balance the addition of Mercy’s new passive ability – Sympathetic Recovery.

But based on recent comments, Overwatch developers seem to think the previous rework demands further changes.

Overwatch 2 devs hint at more tweaks to Mercy’s Guardian Angel

In a Director’s Take post on the Overwatch website, Game Director Aaron Keller teased a few of the adjustments coming to Overwatch’s fourth season.

Partway through the write-up, Keller specifically addressed survivability-related improvements for Support Heroes. It’s in this section that the Game Director suggested another rework could be in store for Mercy’s Guardian Angel.

Keller wrote in part, “We also added survivability to Support Heroes, buffing their Role Passive as well as making changes to specific Heroes to increase their durability– Changes like Zenyatta’s kick and Brigitte’s shield buff are examples of this working well, while some, like Mercy’s Guardian Angel changes, we believe we overcorrected (something you’ll see addressed in Season 4).”

Keller’s post made no mention of what exactly Overwatch 2 players should expect from the potential Guardian Angel rework for Mercy.

But if changes are in the works, the specifics may go live sooner rather than later. The Overwatch sequel’s Season 4 content is expected to begin rolling out sometime in mid-April. Of course, the new season will also introduce a new hero, map-based changes, and a brand-new Battle Pass.