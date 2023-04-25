Overwatch 2 Mercy & Ana play proves Supports need to look out for each other

Overwatch 2 players have the best teamwork as Mercy & Ana – healing each other while escaping from nearby enemies.

In a typical Overwatch match, there are two Support characters to heal teammates. However, not all players are the best at keeping their team alive. Players must work together to ensure complete synergy throughout combat.

While healers tend to be responsible for patching up Tank and Damage Heroes, players forget that they should be looking after their fellow Support as well. Here’s how Mercy & Ana’s teamwork became an incredible play.

Overwatch 2 Mercy & Ana prevent each other’s deaths

On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user gr8whitebraddah posted an unbelievable clip of them playing Mercy. The video depicted Mercy and Ana frantically healing each other while running away from opponents.

They stared into each others’ eyes, held on for dear life, and somehow made it out alive.

“Ah yes. The ‘support shuffle’ as my friends and I call it,” Blubaby17 joked. “ITS SHUFFLIN TIME!”

“One of the reasons why I hate when the enemies play Ana/Mercy,” exterminate68 added. “This combo is almost unkillable.”

“Nobody will ever love you more than the other support,” Nonid declared. “To all the fellow supports I’ve played with, I send you my hopes and dreams, for all the times we had to endure a sneaky flanker together.” Nonid continued by remarking how Supports bond by being “left to rot” by the Tank and listening to teammates “whine and cry for heals.”

Recently, Overwatch 2 has expanded its Support Hero roster with the addition of Kiriko and Lifeweaver. With the latter, some players have criticized the character’s healing capability and weapon-switching system. However, devs have already designed new controls for the healer.

In addition to Lifeweaver’s arrival in Season 4, Overwatch 2 also reworked several Heroes. The adjustments included changing the cooldown of Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability. To read the full April 25 patch notes, check out our article on the recent update.