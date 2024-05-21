Overwatch 2 May 21 update patch notes: Venture and Zarya buffs

A new Overwatch 2 patch is now live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with some buffs to Venture and a much-needed QoL change to Zarya.

The May 21 Overwatch 2 patch isn’t massive by any means, but it does include some upgrades to Venture to make the game’s latest DPS a much bigger threat on the battlefield.

Their Drill Dash ability is getting several updates to its cooldown as it’ll now begin once the ability is used and will no longer be decreased by half when used underground. Instead, it’ll be accelerated by 90%.

Drill Dash’s buffs should make it much easier to use, not only to confirm kills, but also to traverse the map as a movement ability.

“Wanted to bring in more flexibility for using Venture’s Drill Dash, allowing you to be more fluid overall,” Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson explained.

Blizzard Venture is getting some new buffs in the latest OW2 patch.

Zarya is also getting a buff in the form of what the devs are calling a bug fix. The previous patch’s buffs to tanks made it so they are knocked back less, but that inadvertently made it so Zarya could no longer “rocket jump” by using her secondary fire to reach advanced heights.

Her self-knockback is being increased in this update, which is good news for Zarya players who want to surprise their foes and get to higher parts of maps by shooting at the ground while jumping.

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – May 21, 2024

Damage

Venture

Drill Dash

Cooldown now begins when the ability is used.

Cooldown is no longer decreased by half when used underground

Cooldown is accelerated by 90% when underground.

Burrow

Added a 0.2-second grace period after the Burrow timer runs out where emerging can still be charged.

Developer Comments: As we continue to monitor Venture’s gameplay throughout their release Season, we are making a change today that adds more flexibility to using Drill Dashes. Players will now be less punished for using their Drill Dash above ground and immediately burrowing due to the new accelerated cooldown while underground.

Bug Fixes

Heroes

Zarya