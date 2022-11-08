Overwatch 2 makes major skin price adjustments, but players demand more changes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Blizzard has finally made some big changes to the price of skins in Overwatch 2 after weeks of complaints from fans about how expensive they are, but players want more to be done.

Overwatch 2 has been out for a bit over a month, and while the game has enjoyed player counts higher than the first installment, there has been a lot of controversy about its cosmetics.

With skins costing upwards of $20 to unlock and free Overwatch coins being difficult to snag, players vowed to boycott cosmetics in hopes that the devs will do something.

Now, it seems like all that backlash has resulted in Blizzard taking action – but not exactly in all the right ways.

Blizzard makes changes to Overwatch 2 skin cost

Base OW1 skins had their price increased for Overwatch 2, with the game setting their Legacy credit cost to the same as their OW coin amount.

Overwatch 2’s exclusive currency is called Overwatch Coins, but the first game’s gold has been converted to Legacy Credits.

In a November 8 shop adjustment, Blizzard finally implemented a bit of a discount to individual skin costs. For instance, the new Reinhardt Prideful skin costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins, or about $10.

However, that’s not the only thing they’ve changed. As users on Reddit pointed out, only base skins can be purchased with Legacy credits and not Seasonal Event skins. Needless to say, fans are not happy.

“The only reason I piled up all my gold was to get event skins when they’re available,” a user blasted on Reddit. “Thanks Blizzard, for making all my gold essentially void.”

“My 35k legacy credits seem pretty pointless now,” another chimed in.

To make matters worse, there is no way to earn Legacy credits in Overwatch 2 yet, despite players urging Blizzard to add them to the Battle Pass.

While some players agree that Blizzard is getting slightly better with its monetization model, there is still a long way to go, especially with newest hero, Ramattra, hidden behind the Battle Pass.