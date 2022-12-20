Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 event: Year of the Rabbit start date, skins & more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit will mark the first major event of 2023, celebrating the Lunar New Year in style. Here’s everything we know about the Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit event coming in Season 2.

In the short time since Overwatch 2 launched, developer Blizzard Entertainment has been working hard to keep the new content coming. We’ve already had two seasons’ worth of skins to unlock, and a pair of brand-new heroes in Kiriko and Ramattra.

There have also been seasonal events to get stuck into, with Junkenstein’s Revenge arriving in Season 1, and the Winter Wonderland Christmas celebration in Season 2. The devs are showing no signs of slowing down, as Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year 2023 event, Year of the Rabbit, is up next on the calendar.

We’ve put together everything we know about Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit so far, from the start date to every confirmed Lunar New Year skin.

According to the roadmap revealed at the start of Overwatch 2 Season 2, Year of the Rabbit will get underway on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, shortly after Winter Wonderland draws to a close.

The event will be live in-game until Monday, February 6, 2023, meaning there will be almost three weeks of Chinese New Year celebrations to enjoy.

The Lunar New Year 2023 event was first revealed in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 roadmap.

Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit skins

As is the case with every Overwatch 2 event, Year of the Rabbit will come with a selection of new skins to unlock for your favorite characters. In 2022, Lunar New Year added four more cosmetics, and we’d expect a similar amount this year.

So far, the only skin to be revealed is a rabbit outfit for DPS hero Mei, fitting in perfectly with the changing of the Chinese calendar.

Fans can look forward to this Mei skin, as well as a few others, arriving in the Overwatch 2 store once the event begins. We also expect there to be a free skin up for grabs by completing a series of challenges, much like the Ice Queen Brigitte outfit during Winter Wonderland.

We’ll be sure to update this section with a full lineup of skins once they are announced.

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 LTMs

The Overwatch 2 Chinese New Year celebration is also expected to bring a number of limited-time modes back into rotation. These haven’t been announced by Blizzard themselves, but there are a few staples that appear every year.

Check out every mode rumored to return during OVerwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit below:

Bounty Hunter

Capture the Flag

Capture the Flag Blitz

That’s everything we know about Lunar New Year 2023 in Overwatch 2 so far. More details will likely be announced early in 2023, so we’ll be sure to update this page with the latest information.

