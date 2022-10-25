Overwatch 2 players want loot boxes to return, on one condition

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

The state of cosmetics in Overwatch 2 leads some players to think it wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring back loot boxes.

Blizzard Entertainment withdrew paid loot boxes from sale in the original game just a few months ago. Such a change came just in time for the launch of Overwatch 2, which lacks this particular brand of microtransactions.

In lieu of loot boxes, then, the free-to-play sequel plays host to offerings via an in-game store and battle passes.

But Overwatch 2’s egregious battle pass grind, along with the high cost of store items, has proven fairly unpopular among community members. As such, some have begun to suggest another solution.

Overwatch 2 players think loot boxes should return

Loot box discourse is once more taking center stage in the Overwatch subreddit, courtesy of a recent post by Redditor LordNubFace.

In the post, the user acknowledges the expense of paid items and the limits with respect to unlocking freebies. The Redditor, thus, proposes that Blizzard should “allow players to obtain loot boxes from events but not be able to outright purchase them.”

This suggestion hasn’t received much in the way of pushback from fellow players in the thread. In fact, many seem to agree that such a tactic might work wonders for the Overwatch follow-up.

One person put forward the idea of Overwatch 2 revisiting loot boxes “as a reward [for] completing your six dailies…”

Other suggestions include offering the items for endorsement rewards or replacing “weekly challenge coins with three loot boxes.”

Regardless of the specifics, it seems most players simply want a solution for the currently troublesome system surrounding cosmetic unlocks. The uproar about Overwatch 2’s new Halloween event indicates these issues have yet to be satisfactorily resolved.

Overwatch 2 is playable now across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.