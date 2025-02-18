Overwatch 2 loot box drop rates explained: Odds of getting a Legendary

Loot boxes are back in Overwatch 2 for you to earn, but what are the drop rates and how likely are you to get a top-tier cosmetic?

Overwatch 2 Season 15 is one of the biggest updates to hit the hero shooter since it launched in 2016. Not only does it introduce an entirely new Perks system, but it also brings back loot boxes after they were initially removed when the sequel arrived.

So, if you’re opening boxes and wondering what the odds are of getting a Legendary skin or item, here’s a breakdown of the drop rates and how to get them.

OW2 loot box odds

Normal

Rarity Odds Legendary 5.10% Epic 21.93% Rare 96.26% Common 97.97%

Legendary

Rarity Odds Legendary 100% Epic 21.93% Rare 96.26% Common 97.97%

Overall, the odds are fairly kind compared to loot boxes in other games, as every Legendary loot box is guaranteed to have one item of that rarity inside. On top of that, there are also some other measures in place to ensure you’re being rewarded consistently.

No matter which you open, a Rare item will be included in every single loot box. Then, an Epic is guaranteed in every five boxes while a Legendary will appear every 20 boxes, so you don’t need to worry about unlocking every loot box to have a chance of good rewards.

There is also protection against getting duplicates, as any items you already own will be automatically rerolled.

How to get loot boxes

Loot boxes are earned through weekly rewards, events, Twitch Drops, and seasonal Battle Passes. Game Director, Aaron Keller, also revealed that a Discord program is coming soon which will offer them as rewards too.

Unlike the original OW, there is no option to purchase them with real money and they can only unlocked through playing the game.

Those who purchase the Battle Pass will have access to slightly more than those who stick to the free version, as they can earn three Legendary boxes as opposed to one on the free track. However, there will be over 100 loot boxes given away in Season 15 alone, so you’re unlikely to miss out.

What’s inside loot boxes?

Skins

Highlight Intros

Emotes

Victory Poses

Weapon Charms

Souvenirs

Voice Lines

Sprays

Loot boxes can include virtually anything visible on the gallery for each of your heroes, except for Weapon Varients as they’re earned through Competitive.

