Overwatch 2 leaker claims game may have 2021 beta & release date

Players thirsty for more news about Overwatch 2 may have to wait until early 2021 according to a leaker who has previously had accurate information about the long-awaited sequel.

Overwatch 2 was officially announced back at BlizzCon 2019, and fans got their first look at what it will contain.

Unlike the first game, the sequel will have an emphasis on PvE story missions to push the franchise’s lore forward. While OW had some story modes exclusive to the yearly Archives Event, the sequel will be a full campaign in addition to new multiplayer maps, modes, and more.

Since BlizzCon, the developers have gone dark with very little information about the sequel being spilled.

Some fans anticipated a trailer of sorts at this year’s Gamescom event, but were left disappointed, leading to established leaker Metro to comment on the lack of information.

“The next OW 2 content we will get to see is gonna be at Blizzcon 2021 which is confirmed as digital event early next year!” he wrote on Twitter in response to the fan backlash towards Gamescom.

BlizzCon 2020 was essentially canceled in the wake of the global health issue, but Blizzard did state that an online event would be happening in 2021. Additionally, Metro suggested that a beta or even full release would be coming shortly.

For the people who are still watching gamescom after 3 days with nothing happening. https://t.co/qdlnngmaEw — Metro (@Metro_OW) August 29, 2020

Dexerto reached out to Metro for further clarification. During a Twitch stream, he remarked that, “the next time we’re going to see footage and new stuff of Overwatch 2 is going to be at BlizzCon 2021.”

“I would imagine, and this is speculation from now on, that them showing the game again and them having planned last year… they planned to release the game this year,” he added, suggesting that the global health issue caused the game’s delay.

According to Metro, he believes that we’re “at least going to get a beta” at BlizzCon 2021. He went on to say he was “95%” sure at least a beta would be coming, if not a full release.

Metro gained notoriety back before BlizzCon 2019 when he leaked information about the sequel, even going so far as to say that a new hero wouldn’t be shown at the event.

Hopefully we won’t have much longer to wait until we can play the game for ourselves.