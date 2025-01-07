Overwatch 2 Jan 7 update patch notes: Hazard, Sojourn, & Widowmaker nerfs

Blizard dished out three nerfs to two overperforming heroes who have taken over Overwatch 2 and one who has struggled to find a place.

Finding the right place for Hazard has become an ongoing struggle since the new hero joined at the start of Season 14 in December. The December 10 update buffed Hazard to compete more with other popular Tank options.

However, just one week after being added, Blizzard decided to dial back those changes, making it more challenging to get an Ultimate ability. Despite the efforts to properly balance Hazard, players struggled to use the character on console, and he quickly fell out of favor.

It also didn’t help that the hero suffers from a few bugs, such as not attaching correctly to certain surfaces, Hazard’s wall occasionally phasing through shields, and Spike Guard projectiles sometimes failing to register.

Despite all that, Blizzard has doubled down and nerfed Hazard again, along with changes to decrease the effectiveness of Sojourn and Widowmaker.

Blizzard

Here are the complete patch notes from the latest balancing update.

Hazard (Spike Guard)

Damage reduction is reduced from 75% to 65%.

Duration reduced from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

Sojourn (Railgun)

Time before energy degeneration begins decreased from 12 to 9 seconds.

In our DPS tier list, we ranked Sojourn as an S-tier DPS Hero, and much of that is thanks to being challenging to go up against at all ranges and because of elusive mobility to weave in and out of gunfights.

This latest change should slightly slow down the Hero and bring her more in line with other DPS choices, but we still expect Sojourn to be a top choice.

Widowmaker (widow’s Kiss)

Scoped shots no longer benefit from global projectile size increases.

That’s everything we know about the balancing changes. For more on OW2, check out the latest exciting update about the 6v6 game mode.