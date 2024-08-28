Overwatch 2 is handing out free rewards but you have to use Bing

Overwatch 2 is giving out the Octopus Lucio Epic skin, as well as 1,000 Overwatch coins to players, technically for free, but you’ll need to use Microsoft Edge and Bing to grab the rewards.

There are a tonne of cosmetics in Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2. From classic recolors all the way to Mythics that drastically change the theme of the hero, there are options for every sort of player out there.

However, you can’t just grab all of them right away, with certain skins only available for a limited-time, like collaboration skins. Similarly, skins from promotions can also be rather elusive, as they often leave the game shortly after they enter it.

The good news is that Blizzard is constantly running promotions, with a new one for a Lucio skin and 1,000 Overwatch coins through Microsoft Rewards, and yes that does mean you’ll need to use Bing.

Microsoft Rewards is offering the Octopus Lucio epic skin and 1,000 Overwatch coins if you trade in 10,000 points. These points can be gained in several ways, like using Bing as your default search engine, playing games on Xbox, and using the Microsoft Edge browser.

If you have some spare time, you can also complete various challenges and daily sets to earn more points and speed up your progress. And don’t worry, after you gather the required points you can swap back to your original browsers and search engines.

Once you’ve gotten 10,000 points on your Microsoft Rewards account, you can head over to the redemption page and unlock the reward for yourself.

This Lucio skin was originally available as part of a starter pack for Season 11, which you would’ve had to pay real money for.

Now, if you grind out Microsoft Rewards you can net the skin entirely for free and also gain some sweet Overwatch coins, which you can then use to grab the premium battle pass.