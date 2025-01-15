Overwatch 2 is giving away full Mythic skins and nearly 1,000 items, but there’s a catch

Overwatch is giving away a huge package of cosmetics, including full Mythic skins, but only to certain players.

Overwatch 2 has released a steady amount of cosmetics for players to purchase and collect, including elaborate Mythic skins with special effects only available through battle passes. Many of these cosmetics are limited and time-gated, meaning if you miss a skin, you may have to wait to get it or unfortunately never get it at all.

That’s what happened to Overwatch players from China, where back in 2023, all Blizzard games including Overwatch were shut down in China due to failed negotiations between Blizzard and NetEase. However, with recent news that Overwatch would return to China with a renewed collaboration with NetEase, Blizzard also tacked on a generous compensation package for the time lost.

Chinese players will receive a bunch of older skins

Returning and newly-registered Chinese players will receive a full compensation package of 966 different cosmetics that were released between the game’s initial shutdown and renewal. These include 9 Mythic skins from battle passes that players weren’t able to obtain.

Players will also receive all unobtainable items from each battle pass as well from both the free and paid tracks. Some rewards can only be obtainable after players complete certain challenges or tasks such as per-registering or in-game quests.

Blizzard

Some other skins that will be given away including classic skins such as Mercy’s Valkyrie skin and skins from the popular Mirrorwatch event, which reimagined some of the Overwatch cast as villains and vice versa.

Needless to say, players from other regions will not receive these rewards, so unless you are compelled to play on Chinese servers, you will unfortunately still need to pay to receive most of these rewards. Still, this is an exceptional compensation package for many Chinese fans and is a good sign for support in the region for the future.