Overwatch 2 is finally discounting select skins but players still aren’t happy

New Overwatch 2 zombie-themed recolors for Torbjorn, Soldier 76, and Zarya have just hit the shop at a cheaper price, but players think it’s still not enough.

While Overwatch 2 has introduced the community to a bunch of new cosmetics over the years, including collabs, skin prices are still a hot and consistent topic in the community. For a while now, many players have felt that the prices have been “depressing.”

One such example is the Lilith Moira skin that was initially locked in a Battle Pass bundle, costing a whopping $40 to unlock. Then there were also skin recolors released in the shop costing full price, something the community has lashed out at recently.

Article continues after ad

In a new shop rotation, however, some zombie skins for Torbjorn, Soldier 76, and Zarya have been added at lower prices. While that’s the case, the discount is still not enough for players.

Overwatch 2 releases discounted recolors to the shop

Generally, recolors cost 1,900 Overwatch Coins. However, these zombie skin recolors only cost 500, with the whole bundle priced at 1,000 Coins. It’s unclear if the prices will stay this way or if this is just part of a Black Friday sale, but many have already jumped in a Reddit thread to share their thoughts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the thread’s title praised devs for getting the “prices right,” one user claimed that this was “not well done.”

In their defense, players should “be able to buy with the free credits for recolors and filler skins for double the premium currency price.”

A different user wrote: “Notice how all three skins are recolors of unpopular heroes lol. Wake me up when they sell a Kiri skin for that price.”

Meanwhile, one user claimed that this is “meaningless.” They added: “I’ll believe it when a Mercy, Widow, or Kiriko skin is less than $19.”

Article continues after ad

“Overwatch 1 skins and recolors. No skin should be more than 5 bucks,” one chimed in. One user also pointed out that this is “clearly a huge test finally put into practice.”

“If they don’t hit the required quota, and if it doesn’t bring them enough profit like the previous pricing, it’s over.”