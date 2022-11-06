Overwatch 2 hero designer hints melee DPS character possibly in the works

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

In a recent interview, Overwatch 2’s lead hero designer confirmed that the development team is eager to include more melee DPS heroes.

Blizzard recently announced the next hero coming to Overwatch 2 would be the Tank Ramattra, who was in two distinct forms in combat.

In particular, Ramattra’s Nemesis form makes him a hulking melee DPS character who is able to punch his way through barriers to open enemy teams up.

Now, key members of Overwatch 2’s development team have said that there’s a pretty good chance more melee DPS-oriented heroes will make their way onto the game’s growing roster.

Overwatch 2 devs open to more melee DPS heroes

In an interview with the publication GamerBraves, Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson confirmed the possibility of more melee DPS heroes joining the roster.

“…I would say there’s definitely a chance we’ll do some more melee heroes, they’ll have their own sort of challenges obviously but it is a type of hero that I think Overwatch has a lot more room to explore with. I think it’s part of what makes Overwatch great is that we don’t just do guns all the time.”

As Overwatch fans know, the game is primarily a First Person Shooter, with many members of the game’s roster using some sort of gun or projectile-based weapon.

Blizzard Rammatra’s Nemesis Form transforms him into a hulking melee DPS hero.

Still, there are heroes that rely on melee-type weaponry for their damage output. Heroes like Reinhardt, Brigitte, and Doomfist all rely on melee weaponry for damage, defense, and support.

However, most of the heroes with melee-oriented weaponry focus on Defense — now that Doomfist has switched from a Damage hero to a Tank.

Considering even melee heroes like Doomfist still have a projectile in the form of his Hand Cannon, It would certainly be interesting to how Blizzard would develop a melee-focused DPS unit for Overwatch 2.