Overwatch 2 players claim Hazard finally made Tank role worth playing

New Overwatch 2 hero Hazard is currently available for a limited time ahead of Season 14 and players already think he’s made the Tank role enjoyable.

As the newest addition to the roster, Hazard will officially join Overwatch 2 at the start of Season 14. The seasonal changes won’t go live until December 10 but players can test out the latest Tank hero in a trial weekend that began November 22 and ends on November 25.

Since Tank heroes have been the cause of much consternation amongst fans for a while, Hazard’s debut represented a chance to reinvigorate the role.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Lead Gameplay Designer Alec Dawson said the primary goal was to tie Hazard’s defense and offense together. The community’s early impressions indicate Blizzard succeeded on this front and then some.

Overwatch 2 players celebrate Hazard making Tank fun

First impressions have praised Hazard as a fun addition, with many players comparing him to another beloved Tank, Doomfist.

One person expressed their thoughts in a post detailing Hazard’s abilities, “…his kit is insane there’s so much room for skill expression. His wall is really really fun too. Every ability is. This is legit Doomfist 2.0.”

Blizzard Entertainment

“Ngl he’s lowkey making me wanna play as tank again,” another person said of the new character.

Others have commented on how his vertical mobility truly sets him apart, especially since using other Tank heroes on some Overwatch 2 maps can feel like a chore.

Content creator Samito shared similar thoughts, calling Hazard “fun to play” but arguing that he may be “too tanky” and better suited for OW2’s upcoming 6v6 mode.

For months, players have lamented how badly it feels to play as Tank heroes given the pressure they face in 5v5 matches. Season 9’s balance changes put characters like Reinhardt at a disadvantage, so the hope is that Season 14 turns things around with Hazard’s introduction.

Players can decide if Blizzard succeeded when Season 14 kicks off on December 10.