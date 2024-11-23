Overwatch 2 finally has good news for esports fans after the OWL’s death

Overwatch 2’s OWCS returns in 2025, complete with new in-game content for esports fans who miss the team skins of the OWL days.

Before its demise, Overwatch League occasionally inspired the creation and release of cosmetics modeled after winning teams and MVPs. Teams such as Boston Uprising and Seoul Dynasty were represented in both Overwatch and its sequel.

Long stretches of uncertainty and controversy resulted in Blizzard terminating OWL in January 2024, before establishing the Overwatch Champions Series shortly thereafter.

The switch to OWCS allows the esport to thrive in an open tournament structure that sidelines the franchise format of the past. Fans still patiently await the return of team skins, though, content that many had grown fond of during OWL’s six-season run.

OW Esports/Twitter OWCS 2024’s Dallas Major event

Notably, Blizzard Entertainment plans to revive team-inspired cosmetic bundles when OWCS returns in 2025. Overwatch Esports confirmed as much in a new blog update, noting that the “back half of the 2025 OWCS Season” will let players support their favorite teams through in-game bundles.

Overwatch 2 is bringing back team skins & esports bundles

Each OWCS Partner will receive an in-game team pack “featuring their branding and colors on skins and other items,” the blog post explained.

Additional information about the participating Partners, team skins, and more will surface as the OWCS 2025 Season draws near.

Such news indicates Blizzard remains committed to the long-term health of Overwatch esports, despite the drastic changes made in recent years. And this show of commitment couldn’t have been put on display at a more opportune time, given the currently ongoing World Finals 2024 event.

The inaugural finals event kicked off on Friday, November 22 and will last through Sunday, November 24.

OWCS started strong earlier in the year, with the Dallas Major event in May drawing an impressive 125,146 viewers during the match between Toronto Defiant and Crazy Raccoon. The finals mixed with the team skins announcement may help OWCS’ first outing enjoy a similarly strong close.