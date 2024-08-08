Overwatch 2 fans want Blizzard to copy Fortnite’s newest in-game shop change

Overwatch 2 players want Blizzard to follow Fortnite’s newest in-game shop change, allowing fans to buy old skins from the store.

Over the past few seasons, Blizzard has been attempting to allow players to buy previously exclusive skins, most notably the Mythic skins which were once locked behind the Premium Battle Pass.

Instead of completing the entire Battle Pass, players now just need to gain the required Mythic Prisms to buy it from the store. This change allowed players to bank up Prisms and buy any other future or older Mythic skins they wanted.

However, the change leaves out many other exclusive Battle Pass skins, which Fortnite is looking to fix, and Overwatch 2 players want the same.

Announced by Fortnite’s devs, items from previous Battle Passes may be offered for purchase in the in-game shop 18 months after the Battle Pass’ expiration, letting players buy previously exclusive skins.

A player posted the update to the Overwatch subreddit, asking others if Blizzard should implement a similar feature, with the community overwhelmingly wanting it.

“I’d be fine with it. Just make Battle Pass items available to buy whenever after one year of their release. That’s basically how skins used to work anyway,” one player said

Others mentioned that back in Overwatch 1, many of the skins were seasonal, with very few exclusive skins, so if you missed your chance on Halloween, you’ll just need to come back next year to get the skin.

It was further discussed that since the Battle Pass’ “biggest ticket items”, the Mythic skins, were now reworked to be able to get them any time, it should be a no-brainer that other skins become non-exclusive.

“Anything that gets rid of FOMO is good,” a commenter said. “It really needs to happen. I want some voice lines and it’s ridiculous I can’t ever get them because I didn’t play at that time.”