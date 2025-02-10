Overwatch 2 fans slam Blizzard for partnering with Marvel Rivals streamers

The Overwatch community is criticizing Blizzard for its decision to feature streamers who have “abandoned” the game in its upcoming spotlight event.

The Overwatch Spotlight event is on its way, set to stream on September 12 and feature numerous “groundbreaking” announcements that will change how the game is played forever. Players can also expect new hero and map announcements for even more content.

To test out the new changes, Blizzard has invited many streamers to join the Overwatch Spotlight event and see how the gameplay additions feel. However, the community has criticized Blizzard for several of their picks, particularly towards streamers who the community feel has “abandoned Overwatch” for Marvel Rivals.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard targets Marvel Rivals streamers who left Overwatch

One X user stated Blizzard should have used this opportunity to further reward smaller Overwatch streamers who stuck with the game despite Marvel Rivals’ dominance.

“Should have gave this opportunity to smaller creators whose focus is Overwatch rather than a bunch of streamers who’ve openly mocked people that still play [Overwatch],” said the user.

Article continues after ad

“No [Somjuu] or [JoystickOW] is crazy,” said Remy_OW, a high-ranked player. “Respect the creators that still stream your game [everyday] instead of Marvel Rivals!”

Article continues after ad

While the event features many prominent streamers who still frequently play Overwatch, some users on X and Reddit have called out specific streamers for their inclusion. One user was disappointed about “he who shall not be named” being invited to the event, referring to Jay3 who was embroiled in some minor drama on X.

“Blizzard should really grow a backbone and dump doomer streamers,” said one Reddit user.

“I only see Marvel Rivals streamers on here,” said another.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that many smaller streamers who may not be listed as a featured creator for the event may have simply chosen not to go. For instance, JoystickOW stated he was also sent an invite to BlizzardHQ but decided not to attend.

Regardless, the invite list features many larger streamers who can bring more eyes to the new features Overwatch will add in 2025. You can check out the Overwatch Spotlight event with your favorite streamer on February 12 and earn some Twitch rewards for doing so.

Article continues after ad