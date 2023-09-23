Overwatch 2 fans praise Blizzard for refunding premium Mercy skin purchases

Overwatch 2 fans were delighted after the developer announced it would refund players who purchased the Owl Guardian Mercy skin following its Prime Gaming giveaway.

Recently, developer Blizzard Entertainment got itself in a bit of hot water with the Overwatch 2 community.

For those who may have missed it, Overwatch 2 fans criticized Blizzard after releasing the premium Owl Guardian Mercy skin on Prime Gaming following its stint in the in-game store.

Now, Blizzard has announced it will refund any player who purchased the Owl Guardian skin from the store, which many players have applauded.

Overwatch 2 fans rejoice following Owl Mercy refund announcement

The developer made the announcement on September 23, 2023 through the official Overwatch Twitter account.

The account quote-tweeted the original Prime Gaming announcement and said, “With the Shop recently having Owl Guardian Mercy available for purchase, all players who bought the skin between Aug 29 – Sep 7, 2023 have received a full Overwatch Coins refund and still own their items.”

Reaction from the community was largely positive, with many praising the developer for quickly listening to fan outcry and offering a solution.

“Thank you for listening Blizzard,” said one fan, while news relayer Overwatch Cavalry said, “You love to see it,” with a picture of Kiriko signing a heart.

While plenty of players called the move a W for Blizzard and the community, not everyone was happy about the timeframe given for these refunds.

“Imagine having bought it during her first release and not being refunded like everyone,” wrote one fan.

This sentiment was echoed by many members of the community, though it seems unlikely that Blizzard will retroactively refund every single player who purchased this specific skin well before it was released for free.

Although some were left unhappy, it seems plenty of players have forgiven Blizzard for the recent misstep altogether.