Overwatch 2 fans fear sequel is “rushed” following 2022 release report

Overwatch players are nervous that Blizzard may be rushing the sequel and are afraid that the game may release in a state similar to Cyberpunk 2077.

On August 31, Dexerto published a report revealing that sources from within Blizzard are looking to get Overwatch 2 released before the Summer of 2022 and aiming for a Q2 launch.

The news runs contrary to what many had believed, with some leaks suggesting that the long-awaited sequel to the iconic hero shooter wouldn’t be out before 2023.

With OWL and Blizzard desperately trying to bring life back into the franchise, getting the sequel into players’ hands is of utmost priority.

“We’re more than aware we need to get it out,” a source told Dexerto’s Richard Lewis. “So the word is the dev team has been told to lock in the features the game has, get it fixed and get it shipped. We’re looking to get it out before the Summer of 2022.”

Despite the release seemingly coming sooner than anticipated, many are worried that this will mean the game will have some major issues at launch.

Players think Overwatch 2 will be rushed

Popular YouTuber YourOverwatch vocalized his concerns writing, “With OWL and ATVI crumbling, pressure was applied to lock in a release timeline.”

The YouTuber added lyrics from Daft Punk’s ‘Harder Better Faster’ to suggest the game would be rushed.

On Reddit, users honed in on the release news and how getting the game sooner might be a bit of a monkey’s paw situation where you get what you asked for, but it has some major flaws.

Fans compare Overwatch 2 to Cyberpunk 2077

“It would be great to see OW2 sooner rather than later, but I do worry about the game coming out in an iffy state, and moreover I worry about the devs being subjected to excessive crunch. OW is already not doing too hot, let’s not make its sequel into another Cyberpunk,” a fan commented.

“I’m extremely worried about the balance of this game. I already expected 5v5 to be a balance disaster, asking them to rush it is just gonna make everything worse,” another chimed in, focusing on the big 5v5 gameplay change.

Meanwhile, on the official Blizzard forums, more users were nervous about the game ending up like Cyberpunk 2077 and release in a buggy, unfinished state.

“In my opinion, locking down the features the game has suggests that they planned for more and just had to cut it off early to finish it off. I fear the game’s features will not be fully fleshed out and I pray it won’t be a buggy mess,” a user wrote in a thread titled ‘OW2 could go the way of Cyberpunk.’

Blizzard has yet to announce an official release date for Overwatch 2, but we can expect some more information about the game, including an unannounced game mode and new heroes in the months to come.