Overwatch 2 fans blast HUD redesign for looking like “mobile knockoff”

With Overwatch 2 not far away from release, players are more eager than ever to finally get their hands on the long-awaited sequel. However, some fans have pointed out their distaste for some of the UI changes that have been revealed.

Overwatch 2 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022.

As we draw closer and closer to its release, more information has been coming about its new character designs and the rework of the game’s ping system.

Although not a major change, one specific alteration coming in the sequel has drawn heavy criticism from the player-base.

Overwatch 2 UI redesign divides players

With such a fervent fanbase, even the most minor changes in Overwatch 2 are sure to generate passionate reactions from players.

When user MorEdel posted to the Overwatch subreddit showing the differences in the ultimate meter from Overwatch 2 to the original, it drew considerable amounts of attention and criticism.

The new ultimate charge meter is a much more simplified design, showing a solid orange ring instead of the old, large yellow ring.

The charged ultimate meter is now white on the inside and also has a smaller and more basic design.

One Overwatch fan wasn’t happy with the redesign, “I’m calling it. OW2 is going to feel like an off-brand mobile shooter trying to rip off OW1. Minimal just looks and feels cheap, and I’m almost positive they are simplifying everything so they can have it go mobile.”

One of the top comments read, “It looks like a bad Chinese mobile knockoff of Overwatch.”

Another user recognized that while the redesign may not look great their focus is on gameplay rather than looks.

“Kinda like the old one more, maybe just because I’m used to it. At the end of the day I don’t care what the symbols exactly look like, just let the gameplay be good please.”

Overwatch 2 is set to have its first closed beta starting April 26.