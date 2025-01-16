Overwatch 2 experts say Marvel Rivals proves Blizzard shouldn’t focus on balance

Overwatch 2 content creators chimed in on an X thread to discuss the direction of Overwatch and a potential overemphasis on balance when unnecessary.

The state of Overwatch 2 is especially contentious amidst the shadow of Marvel Rivals, as the new hero shooter puts pressure on Overwatch in ways other competitors have not. Many former Overwatch players have moved on, and it doesn’t seem like Marvel Rivals is a phase.

One content creator particularly down on Marvel Rivals is @YourOverwatch, a Youtuber who, despite his name, has almost completely transferred to Marvel Rivals as a main game. Some recent videos from the channel include “Overwatch is Cooked – Why Marvel Rivals wins,” and “Is Marvel Rivals Better than Overwatch?”

Article continues after ad

But many of his issues with the game seems to resonate with other content creators as well as evidenced by a long X thread, where numerous former Overwatch creators and pros seemed to agree on some issues that are holding Overwatch back as a game.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals may be successful because a lack of balance

In YourOverwatch’s lengthy post, he stated that “[Overwatch] lost its nerve and tried to make its identity ‘keep everyone happy’ rather than make bold decisions.” This post was linked directly to certain balance decisions, such as Sombra’s recent rework and various balance changes to Widowmaker.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch caster AVRL chimed in with agreement.

“I don’t think I’ll ever fully understand how the entire [Overwatch] player base was psy-op’d into talking about balance and pointing at balance as a root cause for grievances,” he said. “The reality will always be that balance almost never impacts the vast majority of players.”

AVRL continued and stated that individual player skill is still more important than a hero’s place in the meta. Overwatch coach Spilo also added that Overwatch has an issue with not properly rewarding skill and effort with results, citing characters such as Mauga, Moira, and Mercy.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

AVRL also stated that Marvel Rivals is “praised for its lack of balance,” with wide gaps between powerful and weaker characters, despite Overwatch players’ insistence that the game is not balanced properly. He went on to say that “hero shooters aren’t even capable of being balanced anyway.”

Marvel Rivals does receive its fair share of criticisms with balance, especially with some Strategist character who have some overtuned ultimates, although Spilo did mention that many meta-defining characters last season (such as Hela and Hawkeye) had high skill ceilings.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Rivals seems to be keeping its status as the dominant hero shooter nowadays. This has caused some pressure in the community, many requesting dramatic changes from Blizzard or more heavily criticizing some of their more reserved approaches to the game.

Overwatch 2 will have to create some dramatic changes to keep up with Marvel Rivals, and balance may be a place to start.