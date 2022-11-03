Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return

Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel.
Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how.
If one player takes out another with a Quick Melee attack, the imagery summing up this interaction will appear in the form of a punching icon.
Those who due to environmental hazards, such as pitfalls, will see their name pop up alongside a falling icon. That was the case in the original Overwatch, at least.
Overwatch 2 players miss this environmental kill feature
Reddit user thoxo pointed out that Blizzard Entertainment introduced the environmental kill icon to Overwatch a couple of years ago in a patch. For reasons unbeknownst to the Redditor and others, however, this particular icon never appears in Overwatch 2’s Killfeed.
“I don’t get it, it was a cool thing,” the user added at the end of their post. And many of their fellow Overwatch veterans agree, given the post’s 2,300 upvotes.
A few people posited the icon’s removal may have come down to Blizzard’s efforts toward achieving a more “minimalistic look” for the HUD.
This talking point opened another can of worms in the Overwatch Reddit thread – do players even like the minimalist design scheme? A quick look at the various replies suggests the answer is “no.”
In short, it seems many players would embrace Blizzard reviving some of Overwatch’s scrapped features. “OW2 is a downgrade, prove me wrong,” someone wrote in the thread. Another player responded to the original Reddit post with, “just give me OW1 back.”
Clearly, the community’s issues with Overwatch 2 go much deeper than the absence of the environmental kill icon.
Overwatch 2 is playable across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.