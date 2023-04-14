Overwatch 2 duo finds rank trick to play with each other despite big SR difference

A couple of Overwatch 2 players have found a way to trick the matchmaker into playing with each other despite being in very different ranks.

Overwatch 2’s ranked system has been very controversial since launch with numerous matchmaking woes, including placing players of varying skill levels against one another.

Although players have reported getting Bronzes in GM lobbies, the game won’t actually let friends queue together officially if there is a large skill tier gap between them.

Article continues after ad

Despite these weird issues, a couple of players have discovered a way to play together and bypass these ranked restrictions that the devs have implemented.

Overwatch players bypass ranked queue restrictions

In a thread on Reddit, a player revealed that they were unable to duo with a friend because their SR gap was too large so they both queued up at the same time instead.

Amazingly, they were both put in the same game anyway, effectively bypassing the restrictions put in place by Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Queue sniping can avoid ranked restrictions.

“So apparently our skill disparity is too high to queue together but the matchmaker thought it was fine to put us in the same game?” the user pondered.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to the user, this happened in a Diamond lobby in regular role queue, so this is something that other players could try for themselves and get similar results.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that you’ll end up in the same game as your friend let alone the same team, but it might be worth a go with some coordination until a proper team queue or tournament mode ends up finally being added to OW2.

Article continues after ad

Until then, if you want a guaranteed way to play with friends despite varying skill tiers, there’s always quick play and custom games to sink your teeth into.