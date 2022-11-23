Overwatch 2’s first Double XP weekend: Rewards and more

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 will have its first Double XP weekend ever this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, and when it starts and ends.

Overwatch 2 is on its way to the second season after release which means a couple of new things are about to arrive. One of them is Ramattra, a new tank who is about to shake the meta up in the game.

However, before his arrival, we are going to have the first-ever Double XP event in the game. This will help you to level up your battlepass faster if it’s yet to be completed.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering when the Double XP event starts, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2 Double XP event

The Overwatch 2 Double XP event will take place from November 24 to November 28, 2022.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As the name of the event suggests, you get to earn double the XP you normally get after playing matches, helping you to level up faster.

During this time, you can also earn a bunch of rewards and all you need to do is log in to the game. Here’s a rundown of every reward available before Ramattra arrives:

November 22 – November 26 : Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro

: Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro November 27 – December 2: Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro

The first look at Ramattra’s gameplay will also be revealed on November 26, 2022, on the official YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

Ramattra officially lands in the world of Overwatch 2 in December 2022, along with the arrival of Season 2.