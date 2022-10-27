Overwatch 2 players fall in love with dog easter egg in Junkenstein’s Revenge

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 players have discovered yet another easter egg in Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, and it involves a very good boy. The dog portrait on the map can be interacted with, with the wonderful pupper barking back at players who emote.

Everyone loves an animal-inspired easter egg in gaming, especially when it comes to dogs and cats. Blizzard has taken advantage of that in Overwatch 2 and the latest Halloween Terror event, where players can meet a very good boy.

There is a portrait of a wonderful dog in the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode which players can walk up to and admire. However within the painting lies an easter egg for players to activate.

When players do specific emotes, like Hello or Thanks, in front of the portrait, the dog will bark back. You just have to ignore the slightly ominous tone of reply.

The interaction was circulated by the iconic “Can You Pet The Dog” Twitter account, and while you cannot literally pet the dog ⁠— you could walk up and melee it ⁠— it does fit the easter egg bill.

Blizzard jumped on the social media bandwagon too, assuring players “our devs programmed him to be the best boy.”

Fans themselves have also fallen in love with it too, albeit with a bit of spite. Amid all the criticism of the recent Halloween Terror event, players called the Overwatch 2 easter egg “the best thing in this event” among other side-eyed comments.

Regardless though, it’s yet another neat easter egg Blizzard have worked into the game, so be sure to jump into Junkenstein’s Revenge if you want to see Overwatch 2’s best boy.